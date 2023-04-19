MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
MediaTek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. MediaTek has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $7.30.
About MediaTek
