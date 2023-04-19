Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

