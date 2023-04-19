Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 10,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

