MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Update

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,858,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MMNFF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of cannabis products. It operates through the following geographical segments: California, Illinois, Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

