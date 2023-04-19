Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

