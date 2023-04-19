Metahero (HERO) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $32.46 million and $774,062.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

