Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Meten Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of METX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,226. Meten Holding Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meten Holding Group makes up about 1.2% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 5.06% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

