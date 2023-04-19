Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $386,393.19 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $65.16 million and $386,393.19 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00013042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003385 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,248,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,046,175 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,248,006 with 17,046,175 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 4.10818886 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $382,909.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

