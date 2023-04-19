Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 834,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 220,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

