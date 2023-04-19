Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,880.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

