Micron Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 175,372 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 102,181 put options.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of MU traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

