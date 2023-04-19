MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $315.61 and last traded at $316.75. Approximately 145,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 736,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.66.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
