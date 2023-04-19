Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIE opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

