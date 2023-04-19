Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

