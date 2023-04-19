Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

MGY stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

