Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.28 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,171 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

D stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.