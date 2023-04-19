Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $213,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

