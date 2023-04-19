Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 267 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,236 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

