Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

