Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.