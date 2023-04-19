Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 10,143 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

