Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

