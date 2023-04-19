Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $101,923,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,642,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,888,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,456,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.