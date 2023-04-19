Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 453,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mirion Technologies news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,485,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,398,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

