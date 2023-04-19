Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 413 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $479.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.95 and its 200 day moving average is $491.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.