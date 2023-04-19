Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 7,531 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

