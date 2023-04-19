Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

FREL stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

