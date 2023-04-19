Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.61 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $377.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.