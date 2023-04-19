Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average is $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.