Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $501.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.64.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

