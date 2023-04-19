Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $22,568,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

