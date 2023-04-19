Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

AMN stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.