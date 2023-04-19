Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 653 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

