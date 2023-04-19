Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of AppFolio worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Up 0.3 %

APPF stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.