Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.28

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.28 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 167.70 ($2.08). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.05), with a volume of 271,651 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.75 ($2.06).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,355.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.66.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.