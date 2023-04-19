Mizuho Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.