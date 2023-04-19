MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 124,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

