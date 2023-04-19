Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.21. Mondee shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 3,079 shares trading hands.
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
