Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.21. Mondee shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 3,079 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

