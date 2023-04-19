Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

