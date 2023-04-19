Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $79,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

