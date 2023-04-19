Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $70.36. 4,783,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

