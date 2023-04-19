Monero Price Tops $155.12 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.12 or 0.00531868 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $92.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00319534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00432800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,001 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

