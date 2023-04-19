Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC remained flat at $7.92 on Wednesday. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

