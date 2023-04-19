Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 564,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

