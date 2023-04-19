Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DEO traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $207.17.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,070.00.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

