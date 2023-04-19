Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $49.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $49,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.87. 120,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,926. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

