Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,853,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,665,252. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

