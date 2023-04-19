Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 200,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

