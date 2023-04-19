Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

Shares of CDW traded down $26.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.04. 2,836,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

