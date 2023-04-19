Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.71. 70,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,467. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

